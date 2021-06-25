Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. decreased its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Colfax accounts for approximately 2.9% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 314,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,860,000 after purchasing an additional 516,241 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,249. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

