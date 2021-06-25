American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,985. The company has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

