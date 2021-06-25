Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,502,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 580,821 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $313,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.38. 35,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,557. The firm has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

