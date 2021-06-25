Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,466 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 111,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 88.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 35.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 440,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after buying an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 351.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 39,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 30,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.56. 17,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43. The company has a market cap of $169.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

