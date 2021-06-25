Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,307 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

