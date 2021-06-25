Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.04. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.81 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

