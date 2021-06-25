Bret Steven Taylor Sells 1,151 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $279,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 964,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,822,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, April 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,443 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,688.06.

CRM stock opened at $243.77 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $225.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

