Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,558 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.