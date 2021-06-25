RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of TFC opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

