Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,193 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $40,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.92. 2,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,120. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

