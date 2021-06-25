Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.58.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

