GoChain (GO) Market Cap Hits $17.19 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $17.19 million and $211,697.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,137,301,121 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,426,136 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

