DoYourTip Reaches Market Cap of $489,338.16 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $489,338.16 and approximately $23,726.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

