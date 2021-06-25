Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.33

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$26.33 and last traded at C$26.21, with a volume of 22171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.58.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.07 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.48%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.