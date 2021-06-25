Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Biogen makes up 3.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 11.13% of Biogen worth $4,688,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.46. 30,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,785. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

