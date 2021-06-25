Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

