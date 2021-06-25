Smith Moore & CO. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 34,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 64,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,071.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

RWR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.01. 4,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,834. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $109.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.18.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.