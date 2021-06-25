Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,783,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,536,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,129,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $92,959,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

SFM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. 52,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,240. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

