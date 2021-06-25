SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Increased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $47,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SAP by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.07. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.