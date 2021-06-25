Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 136.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,086 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,784,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.11. 40,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.