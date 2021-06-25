Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $114,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.57. The company had a trading volume of 54,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

