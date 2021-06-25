Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $23.43 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,678 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Assurant worth $23,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Assurant by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.92. 1,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,351. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.09. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

