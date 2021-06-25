VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.
VMW traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.27. 15,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,109. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
