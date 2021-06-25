VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.

VMW traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.27. 15,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,109. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.07.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

