Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-880 million.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $46.08. 19,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,280. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $48.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

