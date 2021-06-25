Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,817 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,762. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $370.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

