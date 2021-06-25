3,000 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $14.83 on Friday, hitting $2,435.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,024. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,461.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,347.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

