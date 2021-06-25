$101.59 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to announce sales of $101.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.04 million. Workiva reported sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $416.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $483.39 million, with estimates ranging from $470.04 million to $500.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $9,362,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Workiva by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.