Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.54. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Associated Banc by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 83,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.68. 51,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,102. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

