Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.24. 4,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

