-$0.34 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCON. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. 1,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,097. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $111.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

