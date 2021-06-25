Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 1,230 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $1,935,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 466,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 182,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,902 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $393.39. 46,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $295.40 and a 12 month high of $395.50. The company has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

