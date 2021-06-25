South Dakota Investment Council Has $11.09 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $304,733,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after buying an additional 839,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.21. The company had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

