Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,767 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,401,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,928,000 after purchasing an additional 59,526 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,966. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

