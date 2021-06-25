Sageworth Trust Co Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,587,000 after purchasing an additional 703,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.27. 26,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510,871. The firm has a market cap of $326.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.14. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $115.04 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

