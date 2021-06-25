Enzyme (MLN) Price Hits $63.25 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $113.39 million and $9.44 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $63.25 or 0.00196142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00020394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00581414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038296 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MLNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.