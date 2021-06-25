Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.49. 108,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

