Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Lowered by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $3,773,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,862,160.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

ABNB traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.48. 196,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,560,776. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.30. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

