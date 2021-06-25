Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,479,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,526,103 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $426,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $3,134,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 417,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 281,655 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.14. 125,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,630,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

