White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd Has $600.18 Million Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,939,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592,204 shares during the period. MediaAlpha makes up 100.0% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd owned about 0.29% of MediaAlpha worth $600,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,781,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,392,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,735. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,304,085.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,951,156.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

