Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.91. 13,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.31. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $126.57. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

