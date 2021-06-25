Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Makes New $863,000 Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $54.98.

