Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sumitomo Chemical (SOMMY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS: SOMMY):

6/22/2021 – Sumitomo Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/19/2021 – Sumitomo Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Sumitomo Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2021 – Sumitomo Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Sumitomo Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. Its operating segments consists of Basic Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Plastics, Information Technology related Chemicals, Health and Crop Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Others. Basic Chemicals segment produces organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic fiber raw materials, methyl methacrylate products, alumina products, additives and dyestuffs. Petrochemicals and Plastics segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products. IT-Related Chemicals segment sells optical products, color filters, semiconductor processing materials, compound semiconductor materials and battery components. Health and Crop Sciences segment distributes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, tropical infectious disease control materials and feed additives. Pharmaceuticals segment develops and sells ethical pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceutical and radiation therapy equipment. Others segment provides supply of electrical power and stea "

OTCMKTS:SOMMY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,370. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.08. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

