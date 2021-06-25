Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Down 4.5%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) fell 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.48. 2,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 235,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.74.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 574,683 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after buying an additional 126,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,907,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

