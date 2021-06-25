PAC Global Market Capitalization Hits $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007823 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.59 or 0.01364272 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

