Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 165,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,213,046 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $13.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.88.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,207,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

