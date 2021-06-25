Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.92

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $5.80. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 73 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 63.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

