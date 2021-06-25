The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Up 4.7%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.48 and last traded at $100.07. Approximately 4,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 419,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLCE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

