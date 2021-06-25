The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Up 4.7%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.48 and last traded at $100.07. Approximately 4,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 419,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.57.
Several research firms have recently commented on PLCE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.
About The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.