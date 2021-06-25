QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.09

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 3956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get QCR alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $787.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QCR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QCR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.