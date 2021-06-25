GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 108,930 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 61,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

