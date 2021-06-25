Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 7,487 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $226.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,611. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.27. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

